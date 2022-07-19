Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.81

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 11357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMQ shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

