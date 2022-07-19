Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.62. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tristel Stock Performance

Shares of TSTL opened at GBX 374 ($4.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.62 million and a PE ratio of 7,300.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 347.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 355.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Tristel has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($9.68).

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.