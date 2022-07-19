Truist Financial Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $58.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of AR opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

