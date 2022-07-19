Truist Financial Trims VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Target Price to $55.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Price Performance

VSE stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $430.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.