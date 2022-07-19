Truist Financial Trims VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Target Price to $55.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
VSE stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $430.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $65.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
