TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
NYSE:TRX opened at $0.34 on Friday. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
