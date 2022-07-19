TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Position Boosted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.05% of TuSimple worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in TuSimple by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.74.

TuSimple Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ TSP opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

