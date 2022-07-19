U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

