U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of USEG opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on USEG. StockNews.com cut U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

