Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Increased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,159 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.