UBS Group Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $8.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.54.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $8.86 on Friday. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.19, a PEG ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GAP by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 190,673 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

