Unido EP Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39,835.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $39,835.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00392933 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016560 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.
Unido EP Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
