Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $63.19 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $29.17 million and $63.19 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $6.64 or 0.00028148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00107363 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00260782 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008401 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

