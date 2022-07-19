United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on UMC shares. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 16,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.