United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.49. 38,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,465,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

