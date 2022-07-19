Uniti Group Limited (ASX:UWL) to Issue $0.11 Interim Dividend

Uniti Group Limited (ASX:UWL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity

In other Uniti Group news, insider Vaughan Bowen bought 143,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.27 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$325,030.06 ($221,108.89).

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group Limited provides various telecommunications products and services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer & Business, Wholesale & Infrastructure, and Communications Platform as a Service. The Consumer & Business Enablement segment retails telecommunications products and services, including broadband and voice services across fibre access networks.

