Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given a $135.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has been given a $135.00 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UHS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of UHS stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.72. 1,017,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,275. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.