Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

NYSE:UVE opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $287.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,121,899.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

