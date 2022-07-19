Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) is Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,536 shares during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute makes up about 2.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of UTI stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Stories

