Uptrennd (1UP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $38,780.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004346 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00043918 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com.

Uptrennd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.