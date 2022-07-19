USDK (USDK) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

USDK (USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.61 million and $41.30 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379367 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDK

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

