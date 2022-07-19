Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

UTZ opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

In other news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Utz Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

