Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after buying an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.22. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Profile



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.



