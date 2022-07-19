Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 440 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.46.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,937. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.