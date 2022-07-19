Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 595 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.9 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 39,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,315. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.