Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 13,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.00.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.21.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

