Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Raises Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 710,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 227,597 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 706,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 178,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

PPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

