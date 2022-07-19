Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 515 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,658. The firm has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average is $125.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.



