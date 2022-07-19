Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $224.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.19 and a 200-day moving average of $235.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 46.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,012,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

