Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.000-$13.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $13.00-13.50 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $224.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.14. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $437,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

