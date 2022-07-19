Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $67.22

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.22, but opened at $71.17. Value Line shares last traded at $72.46, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $689.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Value Line by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Value Line by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

