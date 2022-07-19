VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 47,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 447,698 shares.The stock last traded at $45.98 and had previously closed at $46.03.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

