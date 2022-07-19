Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $144.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.