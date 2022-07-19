Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Decreased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $50,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VUG opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

