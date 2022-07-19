Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.7% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $216,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.55 on Tuesday, reaching $356.63. 179,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

