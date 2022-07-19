Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
VOO stock opened at $351.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.36 and its 200-day moving average is $389.58.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
