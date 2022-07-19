Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 9,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

