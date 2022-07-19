Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8,070.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 2.5% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.