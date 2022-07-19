Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Atria Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $74,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.