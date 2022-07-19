Vanilla Network Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $782,308.18 and $3,025.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00005923 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00391360 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

