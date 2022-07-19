Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.74 million and $419,114.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00008702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 22,674,977 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

