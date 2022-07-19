Veil Market Capitalization Tops $204,899.54 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Veil has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $204,899.54 and approximately $234.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,652.38 or 0.99557422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00044603 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00215954 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00275051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00113309 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00052105 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004443 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.