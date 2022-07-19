VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.46. VEON shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 67 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 35.8% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in VEON by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,876 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 445.1% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 13,079,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VEON by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VEON by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,000 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Stories

