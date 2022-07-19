VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.46. VEON shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 67 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
VEON Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.