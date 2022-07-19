VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $175.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.58. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

