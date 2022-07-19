Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $5.19

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.00. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 7,279 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

