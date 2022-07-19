Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €114.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €114.00 ($115.15) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($111.11) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($113.13) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($106.06) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($116.16) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($125.25) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of DG stock traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €87.83 ($88.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €92.05. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($70.24) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($89.70).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

