VITE Reaches Market Cap of $14.46 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, VITE has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $14.46 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00068973 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 510,976,022 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

