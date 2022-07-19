Vox.Finance Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $73,504.54 and $41,457.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00385933 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00018798 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001781 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 106,860 coins and its circulating supply is 75,226 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.
