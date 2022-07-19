vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.69 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.55.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

