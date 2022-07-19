vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.69 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.55.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

