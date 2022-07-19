Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

NYSE VMC opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day moving average of $173.36. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

