Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Up 12.5%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 36,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 894,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Vuzix Stock Up 11.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $511.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 376.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Vuzix by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 304,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vuzix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

